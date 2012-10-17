Apple Sends Invitations For October 23 iPad Mini Announcement

Photo: @iansherr

Apple just sent out invites to the press for an October 23 event where it’ll unveil a smaller version of the iPad, the so-called iPad Mini.The invitation says Apple has “a little more to show you.”



The iPad Mini is said to have a 7.85-inch display and an impressive industrial design. Most expect it to cost between $199 and $299 and go on sale by early November.

Apple is also expected to announce an updated Mac Mini, a new 13-inch version of its MacBook Pro with Retina display and possibly a redesigned iMac.

