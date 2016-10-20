Apple sent out invitations for a new Mac announcement on October 27

Apple sent out invitations Wednesday for its expected new Mac announcement taking place October 27 at its campus in Cupertino, California.

There have been numerous reports about what to expect from Apple this month, so here’s the rundown:

New MacBook Pro

The new MacBook Pro will likely be the star of the show.

According to the latest rumours, the MacBook Pro will be completely redesigned to look more like the Retina MacBook that launched last year. The key feature will be a touchscreen at the top of the keyboard that replaces the function keys and can change depending on the app you’re using. It will also have a fingerprint sensor for unlocking the device, just like you do with the iPhone, according to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman.

Finally, the MacBook Pro might ditch standard USB ports in favour of USB-C, the new, more capable USB port that’s becoming the standard across the tech industry.

Martin Hajek A concept of what the next MacBook Pro could look like by 3D artist Martin Hajek.

New MacBook Air

The MacBook Air may also get a slight refresh with USB-C ports and faster internal components. Many expected Apple to kill the MacBook Air line in favour of the Retina MacBook, but it looks like the Air is here to stay for at least a few more years.

New iMacs

iMacs are expected to get a spec bump, but it’s unclear if there will be a redesign. Apple introduced the Retina iMac with a 5K screen two years ago, and improved the colour representation on the screen in an update last year.

AirPods

Apple said the AirPods, its new wireless Bluetooth earbuds, would go on sale in October. Well, we’re running out of October, so expect Apple to announce that the AirPods are officially on sale the day of the Mac event.

iOS 10.1

Last month, Apple promised an iOS update that will unlock the new Portrait mode for the iPhone 7 Plus’ dual-camera system. iOS 10.1 is already available in beta for some early testers, so expect the final version to be announced at the event on October 27.

Portrait mode mimics the blurry “bokeh” effect from DSLR cameras, which means the figure in front remains in focus while the background is blurred. The iPhone 7 Plus is the only device that will get Portrait mode.

Steve Kovach/Business Insider Portrait mode on the iPhone 7 Plus.

Long overdue

It has been several years since Apple’s Macs have gotten significant updates or redesigns, so this product refresh feels long overdue. Apple’s announcement will come just one day after Microsoft announces its new all-in-one Surface PC at an event in New York.

Business Insider will have all the news from Apple’s event on October 27, so be sure to come back for all the live updates, analysis, photos, videos, and more.

