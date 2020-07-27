Apple's new Thunderbolt 3 cable costs a whopping $129

Business Insider/Lisa Eadicicco Apple’s Pro XDR display (left) and Mac Pro (right)

Apple has started selling the braided Thunderbolt 3 cable that comes with its $US5,000 Pro XDR Display separately for $US129.

For that hefty price, Apple’s cable offers some additional features that certain competitors lack, like a longer size, more power wattage for charging, and DisplayPort video output in addition to data transfer.

It’s pricey, but not as expensive as some other add-ons for the Pro Display XDR and Mac Pro, like the $US999 Pro Stand.

You can now buy an Apple Thunderbolt 3 cable that’s longer and offers some additional features not found on competing USB-C cords- if you’re willing to pay $US129.

Apple has quietly started selling a $US129 braided Thunderbolt 3 cable that measures two meters long (or roughly 6.5 feet) and can deliver up to 100 watts of charging power, as outlets like MacRumors and The Verge recently noticed. It can also transfer data at up to 40 Gb/s and supports DisplayPort video output.

The $US129 cable was only previously available when bundled with Apple’s $US5,000 XDR Display, but Apple recently began selling it separately.

It’s certainly expensive for a cable, considering it’s possible to find USB-C cords from companies like Anker and Belkin that cost noticeably less. But for the hefty price, it does come with some features that competitors lack.

Anker, for example, also sells a 100-watt USB-C to USB-C cable that only costs $US20 on Amazon, but that cable is about half the length as Apple’s. The company also sells a six-foot-long USB-C to Lightning cable for around $US14, but that cable’s estimated peak power delivery is only 18 watts, according to The Wirecutter.

Belkin also sells a two-metre-long $US79.95 Thunderbolt 3 cable that can deliver up to 100 watts of power, but that cable doesn’t support DisplayPort video output like Apple’s.

While it may sound like a high price for a cable, it seems like the cable’s intended audience is likely professional video editors that may be willing to pay more for reliable, high-end equipment, considering it was originally packaged with the Pro Display XDR.

Apple Apple’s Thunderbolt 3 Pro cable

Apple announced the Pro Display XDR in 2019 as a companion to its pro-grade Mac Pro computer, which starts at $US5,999 and goes up to $US50,000.

It’s a steep price, but not nearly as expensive as the other accessories meant for the Pro Display XDR and Mac Pro. Apple’s Pro Stand for the Pro Display XDR, for example costs $US999, and wheels for the Mac Pro cost $US700.

