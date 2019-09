Photo: AP

It seems the iPad Mini isn’t the only star in Apple’s lineup right now–the company’s fourth-generation iPad is sold out as well, reports 9to5Mac.Shipping times on the company’s online store indicate that it can take a week after ordering one before you’ll see your device.



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.