Apple Sells Out Of iPhone 4 Pre-Orders On Day One

Apple and AT&T have now both sold out of their initial batches of iPhone 4 devices.



Apple’s site lists the new shipping date for pre-orders as shipping “by July 2,” and people on Twitter are reporting delivery dates of July 6-8.

Still want an iPhone on the first day they go on sale, next Thursday, June 24?

Get in line.

There should still be plenty of inventory on hand for in-person buyers. Apple would NOT want to risk pissing off the masses in line. (Plus, they’ll be able to sell devices that people reserved for in-store pickup, but never wound up picking up.)

That was the case for the iPad launch in April, at least.

How does the shortage affect our prediction of 2 million units shipped by opening weekend? Obviously it hurts that even on the first day of pre-orders, even with all the ordering problems Apple and AT&T have suffered, orders are getting pushed into July (and out of Apple’s June quarter).

But we still think 2 million is doable.

Earlier: iPhone 4 Is Huge: Apple Should Ship At Least 2 Million On Opening Weekend

