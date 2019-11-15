This tiny $55 device sold in Apple Stores lets you easily connect your AirPods to in-flight movies on an aeroplane

Apple AirFly Pro lets you use your AirPods to watch a movie on a plane.

A Bluetooth transmitter is an easy way to connect wireless headphones to an audio jack, like on a plane.

Starting Thursday, Twelve South’s AirFly Pro Bluetooth transmitter is available in AppleStores.

The adaptor is available for $US55.

Apple Stores are now selling a $US55 solution for when you forget to bring your old headphones on a plane, or when you want to use your AirPods or Beats but there isn’t a Bluetooth connection.

The Twelve South AirFly Pro Bluetooth transmitter plugs into a headphone jack so you can connect your AirPods and tune in to in-flight movies.

You can also pair two sets of AirPods to the same AirFly Pro, so whoever you’re travelling with can watch the same movie. Apple’s website says to “think of AirFly Pro as a headphone splitter for wireless headphones.”

The transmitter can also transfer audio in the other direction, perfect for playing music or podcasts in a rental car or non-smart speaker.

Apple says the battery lasts for up to 16 hours, so you should be set even on long-haul flights.

You can buy the AirFly Pro for $US55. Here’s the rundown:

The transmitter is compatible with all AirPods generations.

It charges via USB-C.

You can also use it for audio in a car that doesn’t have Bluetooth connectivity.

