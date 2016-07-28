Apple sold its billionth iPhone

Apple Apple CEO Tim Cook holding the billionth iPhone.

Apple announced Wednesday that it has sold its billionth iPhone since the product first launched in the summer of 2007.

Apple CEO Tim Cook made the announcement during a company meeting, and posted it to Apple’s website.

Here it is:

“iPhone has become one of the most important, world-changing and successful products in history. It’s become more than a constant companion. iPhone is truly an essential part of our daily life and enables much of what we do throughout the day. Last week we passed another major milestone when we sold the billionth iPhone. We never set out to make the most, but we’ve always set out to make the best products that make a difference. Thank you to everyone at Apple for helping change the world every day.”

