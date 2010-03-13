Apple Sells An Estimated 91,000 iPads In 6 Hours

Update at 4:55 EST: More data is rolling in, Philip Elmer DeWitt tells us the estimate now stands at 91,000 iPads in 6 hours.

The group compiling the data is asking for order numbers to be emailed to [email protected]

Original: Apple sold 74,000 iPads in the first 4.5 hours it was available according to a new estimate from Victor Castroll an analyst at Valcent Financial Group via Philip Elmer-DeWitt at Fortune.

Victor is a member of the AAPL Sanity Board where members are compiling order numbers to tabulate iPad sales.

By looking at the order numbers Victor and others are producing their estimates.

This fits with another estimate we saw earlier that guessed Apple sold 20,000 per hour.

The group is ex-ing out the non-iPad sales at Apple’s online store in its estimate. So, all those Magic Mouse or whatever purchases aren’t clouding the data

Obviously these could be wrong. For instance, these numbers could be higher if people are buying two and getting one order number. Could be lower too, we don’t know.

We won’t know until Apple officially announces sales. You can be sure it will put out a press release on Monday if it sells 16,444 iPads per hour all weekend.

