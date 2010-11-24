Apple Sells 2 Million Beatles Songs, 450,000 Albums In One Week

While many people (ourselves included) scoffed at all the hype for Apple getting the Beatles, it seems to be working out well for both parties.



Apple has sold 2 million Beatles songs, and 450,000 albums after one week in iTunes, Billboard reports.

That’s a pretty decent total considering most Beatles fans probably already have the Beatles in some capacity — be it on record, CD, or ripped from CD to mp3.

Beyond the sales figure, Peter Kafka at All Things D points out Apple gets to use Beatles songs in advertisements for iTunes. That’s pretty valuable as a standalone proposition.

