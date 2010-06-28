Apple Sells 1.7 Million iPhones Opening Weekend

Scene from the iPhone 4 line in New York City. Click here for more →

Apple announced that it sold 1.7 million iPhone 4 devices opening weekend, through Saturday, when its fiscal quarter ended.If you include Sunday, it’s possible that Apple sold 2 million iPhone 4s in its full opening weekend, which we had predicted.



Either way, it’s Apple’s biggest iPhone launch ever, and likely could have been bigger had Apple been able to keep up with demand — many stores were sold out — and also ship the white iPhone 4 on time.

The past two years, Apple only announced that it had shipped more than 1 million of its new iPhones over opening weekend.

CUPERTINO, Calif., June 28 /PRNewswire-FirstCall/ — Apple® today announced that it has sold over 1.7 million of its iPhone® 4 through Saturday, June 26, just three days after its launch on June 24. The new iPhone 4 features FaceTime®, which makes video calling as easy as one tap, and Apple’s new Retina display, the highest resolution display ever built into a phone, resulting in stunning text, images and video.

“This is the most successful product launch in Apple’s history,” said Steve Jobs, Apple’s CEO. “Even so, we apologise to those customers who were turned away because we did not have enough supply.”

iPhone 4 also features a 5 megapixel camera with LED flash, HD 720p video recording, Apple’s A4 processor, a 3-axis gyro and up to 40 per cent longer talk time—in a beautiful all-new design of glass and stainless steel that is the thinnest smartphone in the world.

iPhone 4 comes with iOS 4, the newest version of the world’s most advanced mobile operating system, which features Multitasking, Folders, enhanced Mail, deeper Enterprise support and Apple’s new iAd mobile advertising platform.

Pricing & Availability

iPhone 4 is available in the US for a suggested retail price of $199 (US)* for the 16GB model and $299 (US) for the 32GB model in both Apple and AT&T’s retail and online stores, Best Buy, Radio Shack and Wal-Mart stores. iPhone 4 is also available in the UK, France, Germany and Japan and will be available in an additional 18 countries by the end of July—Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Finland, Hong Kong, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, New Zealand, Singapore, South Korea, Spain, Sweden and Switzerland.

