Apple 'Sells' 1 Billion iPhone Apps 3X Faster Than 1 Billion iTunes Songs

Apple (AAPL) is counting down to 1 billion apps downloaded from the iPhone/iPod touch app store.

On Friday afternoon, it passed 930 million downloads, about nine months after the App Store launched. That’s impressive. With about 30-35 million iPhone and iPod touch devices in the market, that suggests the average person has downloaded about 30 apps. That’s a lot! Most mobile users download zero apps on their phones.

It took Apple more than two years to sell 1 billion songs on iTunes, so it’s going to hit 1 billion apps about three times faster.

That’s not an apples-to-apples comparison, of course: While many iPhone app downloads are free, iTunes songs cost $1 each back then. And anyway, downloading (and paying for) small items on the Internet is a more mainstream activity than it was when iTunes launched in 2003.

Either way, an impressive milestone — and one of many reasons that big players in the mobile industry are very jealous of Apple.

