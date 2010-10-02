Apple Selling iPhone 4 Bumpers Again, Hopes You Forgot About Antennagate

Apple is selling iPhone 4 bumpers once again, 9 to 5 Mac reports, and we’ve confirmed with our local Apple Store.



Yesterday was the last day of Apple’s free iPhone case program. It’s back to business as usual, and Apple is probably hoping nobody notices.

But don’t forget, you can still get a free bumper. If you have antenna problems call Apple Care, tell them what’s going on and request a bumper.

Apple says its will take bumper requests on a case by case basis.

On a bigger level, does this mean Antennagate is over?

And while we’re asking questions — where the heck is the white iPhone 4?

See Also: 10 Ways To Fix Your iPhone 4 Antenna Problem

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.