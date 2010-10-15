Clobbered by Microsoft In The 90's, Apple Has Finally Learned Its Lesson

After getting clobbered by Microsoft in the 80’s and 90’s, and passed by Android this year, it appears Apple is taking proactive steps to prevent the same thing from happening in the tablet market.



Apple announced this morning that it would be selling the iPad in Verizon Wireless stores around the country. In addition to Verizon, Apple will be selling the iPad at Walmart, AT&T stores, Target, Best Buy, and its own Apple Stores.

Unlike with the iPhone, consumers won’t be held back by having to choose a carrier. And unlike in the 80’s, Apple isn’t charging a premium. It will be tough for rivals to offer a much cheaper device.

Apple could still lose to Android or Microsoft, but it’s in the best position yet to fight all challengers.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.