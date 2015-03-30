Apple is going to extraordinary lengths to sell the gold Apple Watch

Apple is doing all it can to sell its expensive gold version of the Apple Watch. The company has built an eight-step process to create an hour-long customer experience. Perks include skipping queues and a 24/7 support package, 9to5Mac reports.

The tech giant believes the target market is interested in the luxury device because of its “intrinsic value,” and feels that wearing an Apple Watch is a “unique style choice.”

Customers will be guided by an “expert” salesperson through a high-end sales experience that they might be used to when buying other expensive items. It’s a personalised “journey” — a bit like buying a diamond ring at a jewellery store, rather than the latest tech gadget.

According to 9to5Mac, would-be Apple Watch Edition buyers will get the following when they step into store:

If they choose to call for an appointment first, they will speak to a Contact Center Edition Team, which is a designated call line for pre-sale information.

Once there, they will get longer, private appointments in a dedicated “try-on” area.

They can try on two watches at once. Security reasons mean a third would require a “store assessment” before being brought out.

Those interested will be in a special Apple Watch Edition station, with demo kits, “try-on mats,” and comfy chairs.

There’s a courier-to-store option too if they want to make sure the exact model is available. It means customers can simply walk-in and buy the watch, or order it beforehand and go in to collect.

There won’t waiting lines for Edition buyers — they will roll straight through.

There will also be a 24/7 phone line for two years, which grants buyers technical support access any time. AppleCare+ increases this to three years. It will only be available in English at first.

Customers will also be able to do all this (apart from the comfy chairs and actually physical side of trying on the watch) online. Apple has put together a “Virtual Personal Setup,” where people can go through the sales process and buy the Apple Watch Edition via video conference, 9to5Mac notes.

Apple has hired a specialist team of fashion gurus to sell the exclusive gold watches. It has poached sales and marketing experts from Yves St. Laurent, Louis Vuitton, and Burberry. The Apple Watch Edition will only be sold in selective stores to begin with, and will cost between £8,000 and £13,500. Pre-orders are set to launch in the UK on April 10.

Apple describes the product as “the ultimate expression of extraordinary craftsmanship, incredible innovation, and design driven by functionality and end use,” 9to5Mac writes.

Apple adds that the Edition model is “technology becoming seductive, with desirability not necessarily defined simply by a price tag or elitism, but rather meticulous focus on usefulness and utility rooted in beauty.”

The Apple Watch Edition is made from 18-karat gold and is one of Apple’s most expensive products to date. Business Insider’s Lisa Eadicicco reports that Apple claims that the gold it uses for its watch is developed to be twice as hard as standard gold. It’s being positioned as more of a luxury watch than a gadget.

