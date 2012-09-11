Apple Had An Ugly Day

Stocks sold off modestly today. But the S&P 500 (-0.6%) did a lot worse than the Dow (-0.3%). And the Nasdaq (-1.0%) did a lot worse than the S&P 500



And it was all thanks to Apple, which fell 2.6% for no obvious reason. Apple represents huge shares of the S&P and Nasdaq indices, but it’s absent from the Dow.

Photo: Yahoo Finance

SEE ALSO: These Charts About The Global Economy Will Give You Cold Sweats >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.