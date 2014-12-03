Apple Sees A Future Where Your Dropped iPhone Saves Itself With A Soft Jet Landing

Apple has had a patent approved that suggests it would consider using gas jets to ensure a soft landing for your dropped iPhone.

Before we go into it, Apple applies for patents at roughly the same rate one of its product users goes to the loo. As do Google, Microsoft and Samsung.

There’s always a good post waiting for the weirder ones, like the Apple ‘Magic Glove’ and even a glass staircase for Apple stores, but the majority of them are just common sense aimed at protecting intellectual property.

Picture: US Patent Office

The latest – a patent to save the glass on your dropped iPhone – proposes several intriguing solutions.

The most sensible is by using the phone’s gyroscopes, accelerometers and GPS to first determine the phone has been dropped, then right itself, cat-like, to ensure the safest possible landing.

According to Gizmodo:

The device’s on-board vibration motor could be employed, so it would even screech a little bit as it feel towards Earth, just like a cat.

That sounds fantastic, but the best option by far has to be the possibility of an iPhone incorporating a:

“thrust mechanism (which) may include a gas canister that may deploy the compressed gas outside of the device to change its orientation.”

Read the full patent here and you’ll see that and an impressively thorough set of solutions to save your iPhone. It really should be read as “Apple wants to patent saving devices when they fall”, because that’s exactly why there’s so many options covered.

But we hope the jet landing is taken seriously.

