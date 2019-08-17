Apple is looking for a giant new office in New York City, report claims

Eric Risberg/AP An exterior view of the Apple Park Visitor Center in Cupertino, California.

Apple is reportedly looking for massive new office space in New York City that could be as large as 750,000 square feet, according to The Real Deal.

Apple already has an office in New York’s Flatiron District.

The report comes after Google said it was investing $US1 billion in a New York City expansion and Amazon scrapped plans to build a second headquarters in New York’s borough of Queens.

Apple is looking to expand its presence in New York City with a new office that could be as large as 750,000 square feet,The Real Deal reported on Thursday.

Apple, which is headquartered in Cupertino, California, is said to have checked out properties such as Related Companies and Oxford Properties Group’s 50 Hudson Yards, Related and Vornado Realty Trust’s Farley Post Office, and SL Green Realty’s One Madison Avenue, according to the report.

Vornado CEO Steve Roth previously referred to the Farley Post Office space as a horizontal campus like those “favoured by our FAANG tenants in the west,” as The Real Deal also reported back in February. FAANG is an acronym referring to large tech firms Facebook, Apple, Amazon, Netflix, and Google.



Apple is said to be looking for a space in Manhattan ranging from between 200,000 square feet to 500,000 square feet in size, with one source telling The Real Deal that it could be seeking a 750,000- square foot office. Apple did not immediately respond to Business Insider’s request for comment.

Apple already has an office in New York City located at 100-104 Fifth Avenue in the Flatiron District, where it leases roughly 45,000 square feet according to The Real Deal.

The report comes as Apple said on Thursday that it’s responsible for creating and supporting 2.4 million jobs across the United States. It also comes on the heels of Google’s announcement in 2018 that it was spending $US1 billion on an expansion in New York City that would bring 7,000 jobs to the city.

Amazon in February scrapped its plans to build a second headquarters in the Queens borough of New York City, but a report from The New York Post in May suggested that it was shopping for a 100,000-square foot office space in the city.

