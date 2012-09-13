Apple Delivered No Surprises Today Whatsoever

Photo: Asa Mathat | All Things Digital

Apple has a reputation for being a highly secretive company.But, today’s iPhone 5 announcement should significantly change this reputation.



Hours before the media event started, we learned Apple would in fact name the new iPhone, the “iPhone 5,” thanks to leaks on its website. We also learned that it would have LTE wireless. We also learned Apple was refreshing iTunes and releasing new iPods.

Those are tiny leaks compared to gushing flow of news we heard about the phone all year long.

In May, photos of the iPhone 5 started to hit the web. From that we learned the screen was going to be bigger. Then we found out it was going to have LTE. We learned about the smaller dock.

We heard that Apple was going to refresh its iPod Touch in April. We knew it was working on new earbuds. Heck, we even knew when Apple was holding this event before Apple officially announced it.

What’s extra weird about all of this is that in late May, Tim Cook said Apple was going to “double down” on product secrecy. Apparently “doubling down” means seeing more leaks than ever.

Apple is the world’s most valuable company. It’s also one of the world’s most beloved companies.

As a result it has hundreds of people trying to unlock its secrets. It looks like they’ve succeeded.

It’s time for people to stop calling Apple one of the most secretive companies in the world. It seems to have no product secrets anymore.

