IT'S OFFICIAL: Apple Has Brainwashed The Whole Country -- How Else To Explain The Lack Of Outrage Over Apple's Secret Location Tracking?

Your iPhone has been secretly tracking and recording everywhere you go.Read that again.



Your iPhone has been secretly tracking and recording everywhere you go.

That’s right. Apple built this feature into your iPhone and hid it from you. By doing so, Apple made it possible for anyone who gets ahold of your iPhone or Mac (or any other device synced with either) to figure out exactly where you were when.

That is absolutely outrageous.

If any other company had done this, America’s privacy zealots would be demanding the CEO’s resignation. There would be threats. There would be lawsuits. There would, at the very least, be incessant demands for the company to acknowledge the behaviour, explain it, and apologise for it.

And yet, because the company is Apple, there have been none of those things.

Instead, Apple fans like John Gruber have suggested that the secret feature is a “bug.” And there have been mainstream media stories suggesting that it must be some kind of “mistake.”

Bug?

Mistake?

Sorry, Steve, you owe us an explanation.

Apple built a system into your iPhone that secretly tracks and records everywhere you go. This system records your exact location and the exact time you were there–down to the second.Anyone who gets ahold of your phone or computer can tell exactly where you were when: Police, people suing you, your husband/wife, your employer, private investigators, the government–anyone. And Apple didn’t tell you that!

Please explain, with a straight face, how that could possibly be a “mistake.”

And let’s say hypothetically that it actually was a mistake. That Apple didn’t mean to build that system that tracks and records everywhere you go and then keep it a secret. Let’s say, hypothetically, that it was some rogue Apple engineer who built that system into iOS without telling his or her superiors and that Apple has only recently discovered it.

Well, then, Apple should already have apologized profusely, explained that the engineer has now been summarily dismissed, and offered a software update that eliminates the tracking system forever.

Has Apple done that?

Heck no!

Apple hasn’t even acknowledged the problem, let alone apologise for it or do something about it.

This alone should make clear to everyone that it wasn’t a “mistake.”

Again: Your Apple iPhone has been secretly tracking and recording everywhere you go.

If that news doesn’t make you furious at Apple–both for doing it in the first place and then for not acknowledging that they’re doing it and explaining why–there’s only one explanation for why it doesn’t.

Apple has so mesmerized you that you live in the reality distortion field.

