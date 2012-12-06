Apple Screws Up Its iTunes Launch In Russia, Shows Users Porn Sites

Apple launched iTunes in Russia. It’s not going so well.



Jordan Kahn at 9 To 5 Mac reports Apple accidentally forgot to replace a placeholder in iTunes and now there’s porn in iTunes.

The placeholder was a “xxx” link. It redirects to porn sites. 9 To 5 Mac has a bunch of images from Russian users showing naughty stuff.

The irony of this is that Steve Jobs was adamantly anti-porn for Apple’s App Store and iTunes. He once said, “There’s a porn store for Android… you can download it, your kids can download it. That’s a place we don’t want to go, so we’re not going to.”

He also got into an email fight with Gawker writer Ryan Tate over the issue. He said Apple offers users the “freedom from porn.”

Well, that freedom went out the window because of a little goof:

Photo: Twitpic/ChistyakovJenya

