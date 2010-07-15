Apple Schedules iPhone 4 Antennagate Press Conference For Friday

Apple has scheduled a press conference for Friday at 1 p.m. ET to discuss the iPhone 4.



This is obviously related to the antenna issues that have been widely reported, even making front page news this past week.

We don’t expect a full iPhone 4 recall, but anything’s possible. More likely is that Apple will give affected iPhone 4 buyers some concessions, such as reduced-price cases, a gift certificate to Apple stores, or the like. (Or, just maybe, “How to hold your iPhone” sessions at the Genius Bar.)

We also expect Apple to spend a lot of time talking about how popular the phone is. One milestone the company could announce is that it has shipped 3 million phones since it launched in late June.

Earlier: Sorry, But This Whole iPhone 4 Antenna Thing Is A Non-Issue And Will Blow Over

