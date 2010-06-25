Yellow Spots On iPhone 4 Screens Could Be Due To Rushed Manufacturing

Photo: Gizmodo

Apple is telling customers a manufacturing error is to blame for yellow spots on iPhone 4 screens.New iPhone 4 owner Pat Cain tells Gizmodo, Apple told him, “it is residue from the manufacturing process and that they rushed the shipments out to hit deadline.”



Apple also told Cain that the residue would dry in the next few days and the screen would clear.

Other customers Gizmodo spoke with said Apple was blaming a manufacturing issue as well, though only Pat seems to have heard it was due to rushing them out.

Apple is telling people they can return the phone and get a new one if there are issues.

