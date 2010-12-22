Apple Explains Why It Deleted The WikiLeaks App

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Yesterday, an app featuring WikiLeaks material was mysteriously pulled from Apple’s App Store.We reached out to Apple for comment on why it pulled the app and here’s what a representative told us:



“We removed WikiLeaks because it violated developer guidelines. An app must comply with all local laws. It may not put an individual or target group in harms way.”

We asked what individual or target was put in harms way, but all we got was a “decline to comment” any further. (All of our follow ups were met with “decline to comment.”)

This is not going to do anything to placate the people that fear Apple’s power over the App Store.

It’s especially worrisome for media people that are buddying up with Apple for newspaper and magazine sales through iTunes.

While we don’t think it’s a perfect apples to apple comparison, would Apple pull an issue of The New York Times or Rupert Murdoch’s iPad-only Daily if it published WikiLeaks documents that Apple think endanger people’s lives?

