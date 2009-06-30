Apple Says Steve Jobs Is Officially Back At Work

Following a liver transplant about two months ago, Apple CEO Steve Jobs is officially back at work.



“Steve is back to work,” a company spokesman told Reuters. “He’s currently at Apple (AAPL) a few days a week, and working from home the remaining days. We are very glad to have him back.”

CNBC reported that Steve was spotted back at the office a week ago. We’ve heard he’s been holding meetings out of his office for some time now.

To celebrate his return last week, we put togther a retrospective on Steve’s career.

Click here to scroll through the life and awesomeness of Steve Jobs →

