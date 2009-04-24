Apple Says Sorry For Approving Banned 'Baby Shaker' App In The First Place

- Apple apologizes for ever letting an app that let you kill a baby into its app store, calling it “deeply offensive” and a “mistake” [CNET]
- Cuil might as well be dead [MarketWatch]
- Palm Pre YouTube app spotted in the wild [EverythingPre]
- MySpace will announce new CEO Owen Van Natta tomorrow [AllThingsD]
- Steve Jobs not flying private jet while on medical leave [WSJ]
