Apple Says Samsung Ripped Off The iPhone And iPad

This looks strangely familiar.

Photo: tinhtevideo

Apple is suing Samsung for copying the iPhone and iPad with its Galaxy Touch line of phones and tablets.The suit is broader than Apple’s previous suits against Nokia and HTC. Those suits were focused on specific patented technologies used in the iPhone.



The new lawsuit also alleges “trade dress” infringement, which is a legal term meaning that Samsung copied the unique look and feel of Apple’s devices.

An Apple spokesperson told AllThingsD that Samsung even copied Apple’s packaging.

Samsung says it will fight the charges.

Both Samsung devices run Google’s Android operating system. According to intellectual property activist Florian Mueller, Android was involved in 37 intellectual property lawsuits as of March 22. This makes it at least 38.

