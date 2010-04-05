Only 300,000 iPads Sold On Day One, Apple Says

Apple announced today that it sold 300,000 iPads on the first day.



This is less than half the 600,000-700,000 number Piper’s Gene Munster reported over the weekend.

We figured that, to put a number like that out there, Gene might have gotten a blessing from Apple HQ. Apparently not. As some sceptics suggested, Gene appears to have just pulled the number out of his arse.

Here’s the release:

Apple today announced that it sold over 300,000 iPads in the US as of midnight Saturday, April 3. These sales included deliveries of pre-ordered iPads to customers, deliveries to channel partners and sales at Apple Retail Stores. Apple also announced that iPad users downloaded over one million apps from Apple’s App Store and over 250,000 ebooks from its iBookstore during the first day.

“It feels great to have the iPad launched into the world — it’s going to be a game changer,” said Steve Jobs, Apple’s CEO. “iPad users, on average, downloaded more than three apps and close to one book within hours of unpacking their new iPad.”

