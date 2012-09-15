Apple Says It's 'Blown Away' By Response To The iPhone 5

Blown away!

Photo: AP

Apple’s iPhone 5 seems to be off to a good start.Apple spokeswoman, Natalie Kerris tells Jim Dalrymple of The Loop, “Pre-orders for iPhone 5 have been incredible … We’ve been completely blown away by the customer response.”



She also gave the exact same statement to All Things D and Bloomberg.

We suspect Apple will put out a more detailed press release with sales numbers the Monday after the iPhone 5 is officially on sale.

Update: Apple used almost the same language last year describing iPhone 4S pre-orders.

