Apple Says It Sold Over 2 Million iPhone 5s In China This Weekend

This is an older photo, not from the iPhone 5 launch

Photo: Roy Zipstein

Apple says it sold over 2 million iPhone 5s in China during its opening weekend of sales.Apple hasn’t previously announced opening weekend sales for China, to our knowledge.



CEO Tim Cook says this is a record for opening weekend sales in the press release.

Apple’s position in China has been a source of concern for investors lately. Android is running away with the market.

On the day of the iPhone 5 launch in China, there wasn’t the usual frenzy of people waiting to buy the phone. However, Apple implemented a new online reservation system to prevent those frenzies.

The announcement of two million units sold should allay any concerns about the muted turn out for the phone. However, it’s not going to be enough to stop the runaway success of Android.

Here’s the release:

BEIJING—December 17, 2012—Apple® today announced it has sold over two million of its new iPhone® 5 in China, just three days after its launch on December 14. iPhone 5 will be available in more than 100 countries by the end of December, making it the fastest iPhone rollout ever.

“Customer response to iPhone 5 in China has been incredible, setting a new record with the best first weekend sales ever in China,” said Tim Cook, Apple’s CEO. “China is a very important market for us and customers there cannot wait to get their hands on Apple products.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.