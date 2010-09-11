Apple Decides Antennagate Is A Bunch Of B.S. After All

Apple has announced that it is pulling the plug on its free bumper program on September 30th.



But! You can STILL get a free bumper from Apple after September 30, you just have to call Apple Care and say you’re having antenna issues.

From there, you should be able to get a free case. Apple is going handle it on a case by case basis.

Apple says in a statement that the antenna issues weren’t that big of a deal, which is why it’s no longer giving away cases as freely.

Here’s the full paragraph on the matter from Apple:

We now know that the iPhone 4 antenna attenuation issue is even smaller than we originally thought. A small percentage of iPhone 4 users need a case, and we want to continue providing them a Bumper case for free. For everyone else, we are discontinuing the free case program on all iPhone 4s sold after September 30, 2010. We are also returning to our normal returns policy for all iPhone 4s sold after September 30. Users experiencing antenna issues should call AppleCare to request a free Bumper case.

See Also: 10 Ways To Fix Your iPhone 4 Antenna Problem

