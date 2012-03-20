Apple Has A Blowout Weekend: Sells Over 3 Million iPads

Photo: AP

Apple decided to release iPad sales numbers after all.It says it sold over 3 million iPads since it launched on Friday.



This is bigger than the biggest analyst estimate we saw. (2.5 million was biggest we saw.)

Apple didn’t announce sales last year, so we don’t have a year over year comparison. However, for some context, it sold over 4 million iPhone 4Ss on opening weekend. Considering the iPhone is a much bigger product overall for Apple, this is a good sign for the new iPad.

In a release on the news, Apple marketing SVP Phil Schiller said:

“The new iPad is a blockbuster with three million sold―the strongest iPad launch yet … Customers are loving the incredible new features of iPad, including the stunning Retina display, and we can’t wait to get it into the hands of even more customers around the world this Friday.”

We were expecting Apple to release iPad sales numbers earlier in the day. But, it was talking about its dividend and share buyback instead.

