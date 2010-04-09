Apple Says iBooks Is Coming To The iPhone

Apple just announced that it would make iBooks available for the iPhone.



Sort of a no-brainer, since iBooks is on the iPad. Earlier, Steve Jobs said that there were 600,000 eBook downloads so far.

With iBooks on the iPhone, you’ll be able to have your books synced across devices, just like you can with the Kindle app.

