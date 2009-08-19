Apple Investigating iPhone Explosions

Apple is investigating recent reports of iPhones having exploded in Europe, Reuters says. Last week, a teenager in France injured his eye when his girlfriend’s iPhone exploded.



A European Commission spokeswoman told Reuters:

Apple have come back to us … and what they’ve said to us is that they consider these are isolated incidents. They don’t consider that there’s a general problem.

They’re trying to get more information on the specific details of those incidents (reported in the media) and they will do tests as necessary to investigate the possible cause.

A spokesman at Apple Europe said the company was waiting to get the damaged phones from the customers, but did not comment on its communication with the European Commission.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.