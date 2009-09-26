Apple's Jobs: Dell And HP Are Way Less Green Than They Want You To Think

Apple (AAPL) says its competitors are measuring their environmental impact entirely wrong.



Most corporations, like rivals Dell and HP, measure their carbon emissions by assessing what happens during the production process. Apple thinks companies need to include what happens once the product is being used.

Speaking with BusinessWeek in his first big interview since he came back to the company full time Steve Jobs said “A lot of companies publish how green their building is, but it doesn’t matter if you’re shipping millions of power-hungry products with toxic chemicals in them…It’s like asking a cigarette company how green their office is.”

A visit to Apple’s environment page reveals that 53% of the company’s emissions come from customers using its products at home. The next biggest source of emissions comes from manufacturing which counts for 38% of the companies emissions.

In total, Apple says it emits 10.2 million tons of carbon emissions annually. Meanwhile, HP says it releases 8.4 million tons annually, and it was just named the best S&P 500 company for the planet by Newsweek. Dell came in second. It emits just 471,000 tons annually. Both of those companies only count their own emissions. Apple was 133 on that list.

Apple counts consumer emissions with an average of power grids in the US while computers are idle and the screens are at full brightness.

It’s interesting this is what Steve Jobs wants to talk about. It speaks to how important the Jobs thinks the environment is. It also shows how important green marketing is.

