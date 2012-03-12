Apple Says Demand 'Off The Charts' For New iPad

Photo: Apple

Apple confirmed to USA Today on Sunday that it has sold out of its first batch of preorders due to ship on launch day, March 16. Apple called demand for the new iPad “off the charts,” but did not say how many preorders it has taken so far. The company usually waits until after a product’s launch weekend to provide sales numbers.



If you preorder today, it’ll take 2 to 3 weeks for a new iPad to ship.

