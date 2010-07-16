Apple Says Bloomberg iPhone 4 "Antennagate" Report Is "Simply Not True"

Photo: Reuters

Apple says that Bloomberg’s report from earlier — that Apple’s senior antenna expert supposedly warned Steve Jobs that the new iPhone 4’s antenna design may “hurt reception” and “lead to dropped calls” — is “simply not true,” the WSJ reports.”We challenge Bloomberg BusinessWeek to produce anything beyond rumours to back this up. It’s simply not true,” an Apple spokesman told the WSJ.



So is Bloomberg’s source wrong? Or is Apple just trying to manipulate the press?

Of course, the Apple spokesman didn’t specify exactly WHAT was wrong in Bloomberg’s report. Or if he did, the WSJ didn’t detail it.

However, the WSJ did also report that Apple knew there were risks with the iPhone’s antenna design — also citing a “person familiar with the matter” — “but Mr. Jobs liked the design so much that Apple went ahead with its development.”

And to Bloomberg’s credit, its reporters Peter Burrows and Connie Guglielmo are specifically not citing “rumours” — they are citing an anonymous person “familiar with the matter.” Facts attributed to unnamed sources are NOT rumours; there’s an important difference, whether Apple PR likes it or not. (Frankly, we’d question the sanity of anyone who WOULD talk about this topic on the record.)

So this does sound a little like Apple is trying to discredit the format of the report, and not the facts, which is silly. (Or maybe Apple PR just doesn’t like Connie Guglielmo; she was one of the Bloomberg reporters who first reported that Steve Jobs was considering a liver transplant in January, 2009.)

Of course, it’s also entirely possible that Bloomberg’s source and the WSJ’s source are full of beans.

We’ll find out more Friday when Apple holds a press conference about the iPhone 4.

Update: Bloomberg tells us, “We stand by the story.”

Don’t miss our exclusive report: Apple Tried To Buy Palm Before HP Won The Bidding War — And RIM Completely Blew The Deal

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.