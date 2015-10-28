Apple says 30% of new iPhone buyers switched from Android

Last September, Apple CEO Tim Cook made a bold prediction.

After unveiling the iPhone 6 and 6 Plus to a packed theatre of journalists in San Francisco, Cook told The Wall Street Journal that he expected the larger-screened phones to usher in “the mother of all upgrades.”

He turned out to be right.

Fast forward a little over a year later, and Apple just reported

48 million iPhones sold during its fourth fiscal quarter, beating its previous record for the same quarter last year.

In a new interview with the Journal, Cook attributed the iPhone’s continued growth to a record number of Android defectors.

Owners of phones running Google’s operating system switching to the iPhone isn’t a new phenomenon — Apple saw a record number of switchers last quarter too. But for the first time, Cook revealed that 30% of new iPhone buyers came from Android.

It’s difficult to parse out exactly how many iPhones that shakes out to (you could go into my local Apple store and buy two iPhones if I wanted to today, for example), but which ever way you slice it, the number is substantial.

