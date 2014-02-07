Apple Just Bought Equipment To Make 100-200 Million Scratch-Proof IPhone Screens In Arizona

The next iPhone may come equipped with scratch proof glass.

A new report from Mark Gurman at 9to5Mac says Apple has purchased equipment to make 100-200 million sapphire glass iPhone screens. Gurman has import and export records to support his case.

The equipment is going to a factory in Arizona where Apple partner GT Advance is expected to make the screens.

Gurman worked with Matt Margolis, an analyst and investor in GT Advance to track down the import/export information.

Margolis has written about sapphire glass in the past.

Here’s his previous explanation of why this is a big deal for Apple:

“A sapphire screen will also allow Apple to take full advantage of their Authentec acquisition and allow them to add Touch ID technology underneath their entire screen instead of just the home button. To put it simply, Sapphire’s hardness is second only to diamond and will protect the screen from being scratched.”

