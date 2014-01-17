Apple's Lead Over Samsung In The US Is Now Even Bigger Than It Was Before

Samsung is the biggest smartphone manufacturer in the world, but things are a bit different in the U.S.

According to research firm NPD, Apple still has the largest smartphone market share in the U.S. and its share widened over Samsung’s in the final quarter of 2013.

For the fourth quarter of 2013, Apple had 42% of the U.S. smartphone market share, up from 35% for the same period in 2012. Samsung’s market share increased too (22% to 26%), but it’s not growing as quickly as Apple is.

Here’s a chart breaking it all down. You can see Apple’s gains since in the fourth quarter 2013 versus the same quarter in 2012:

