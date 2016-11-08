Apple and Samsung's combined smartphone market share is the lowest it's been in five years

If you were to stop a random person on the street at any point in the past half-decade and ask them to name two smartphones, there’s a good chance they’d say (1) the iPhone and (2) the Samsung Galaxy.

That would make sense. Apple and Samsung have been the two dominant forces in the mobile market, they have spent a ton on marketing, and, especially in recent years, each of their flagship devices have been well-received. As a result, the two have consistently held a big chunk of smartphone market share.

They still do today. But, slowly but surely, that grip has slipped. As this chart from Statista shows, while Samsung and Apple lead the pack, that’s only good for about a third of the market.

More specifically, according to recent data from analyst firm IDC, the two make up 32.5% of the market. (With Samsung at 20%, and Apple at 12.5%.) If you dig through the archives, that’s the lowest combined number for the pair since Q1 2011, when IDC had them at 29.6% of the smartphone market.

To give you some perspective: Back then, Nokia was not only not dead, it was number one. BlackBerry was not only still making phones, it was called Research in Motion, and it had only just been passed by the iPhone.

Fast forward to today, and the smartphone boom is over. iPhone growth has stalled (and may not be done dropping), and the Samsung phones that don’t explode have dipped recently, too.

Rising behind them is a set of up-and-coming Chinese vendors — Huawei, Oppo, and Vivo — which have blown up in their home country, and are making gains elsewhere due to largely affordable hardware. While it’s unlikely that those companies will gain the US audience they’d need to overtake an Apple — and while market share itself isn’t really an indicator of profitability — the gap has shrunk.

EXCLUSIVE FREE REPORT:

25 Big Tech Predictions by BI Intelligence. Get the Report Now »

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.