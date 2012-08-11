Here's How Apple Asked Samsung For $250 Million A Year

Photo: Associated Press

Apple is suing Samsung in federal court for patent infringement, alleging that Samsung’s smartphones and tablets too closely imitated its iPhone and iPad.It didn’t have to come to this. The companies are big partners, with Apple paying Samsung billions of dollars a year for electronic parts.



As AllThingsD’s Ina Fried reported, Apple sent a proposal to Samsung in October 2010 that it pay $30 per smartphone and $40 per tablet in royalties.

Apple’s lawyers estimated the total cost, minus various discounts, would come to $250 million a year in 2010.

The document came up Friday in the course of ongoing testimony in the trial taking place in San Jose, Calif.

