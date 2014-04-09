Apple Boosts U.S. Ad Spending, But Samsung Is Still Spending More To Promote Its Smartphones

The smartphone world’s biggest advertiser Samsung once again led the U.S. market in promotional spend in 2013, but Apple is nipping at its heels.

The Wall Street Journal reports that new data from the ad research firm Kantar Media shows that while Apple bulked up its U.S. iPhone advertising to $US351 million, Samsung still topped it by spending $US363 million behind its own smartphones.

Samsung actually spent significantly less money advertising in the U.S. in 2013 than it did the year prior, when it spent just north of $US400 million. Meanwhile, Apple’s $US351 million was a 5% boost from 2012.

None of Apple and Samsung’s biggest competitors came close to their outlays, with Nokia coming in as the third biggest spender at $US221 million, a huge marketing push for the company given that it spent just $US13 million in 2012.

Here’s what the seven biggest smartphone advertisers spent in the U.S. in 2013 and 2012 (a statistic for Motorola in 2012 was not available):

In total, the seven companies spent a little more than $US1.3 billion, the Wall Street Journal reports.

