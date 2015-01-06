That Survey Saying People Like Samsung Phones More Than iPhones Is Way Off

Business Insider The Samsung Galaxy Note 4 and the iPhone 6 Plus.

Last week, a lot of the tech press started writing about a survey that pegged customer satisfaction with Samsung phones above satisfaction with the iPhone.

One problem, though: All those stories were based on outdated data.

It came from this report from the American Consumer Satisfaction Index (ACSI), which was published in May 2014, over seven months before the media caught wind of it.

An ACSI representative confirmed to Business Insider that the latest data it had was from May.

That’s about a month after the launch of Samsung’s current flagship phone, the Galaxy S5. But it’s also about four months before the iPhone 6, iPhone 6 Plus, iOS 8, Apple Pay, and other iPhone-related products and services launched.

It also doesn’t reflect the first full quarter of iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus sales, which are expected to be off the charts when Apple reports earnings in a few weeks. Samsung’s phone sales are flat to down versus last year, and the company’s profits fell as much as 60%.

ACSI publishes its mobile phone consumer satisfaction data once a year. We won’t have another good benchmark until this May.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.