Samsung Violated Apple Patents And Some Phones Will Blocked From Being Imported To US, Says Trade Commission

The International Trade Commission (ITC) has ruled that Samsung has violated some of Apple’s iPhone patents and will block some Samsung phones from being imported to the U.S.

Specifically, the ITC said Samsung violates the so-called “Steve Jobs Patent” that covers a lot of the swiping gestures used on touchscreen phones. The ITC also said Samsung violated a patent that has to do with the iPhone’s headphone jack.

The news comes a few days after President Barack Obama vetoed an order from the ITC that blocked some older iPhone and iPad models from being imported to the U.S. because they infringed on Samsung patents. Obama has 60 days to veto this ban too.

We’ve reached out to Apple and Samsung for comment and will update if we hear back.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.