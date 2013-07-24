Outside The US, Apple Sales Were Down Everywhere, Especially In Asia-Pacific

Apple’s sales declined almost everywhere globally — except for the Americas — according to its Q3 2013 earnings.



Total revenues were $35.3 billion, up 1% from the year before. But all that growth came from the Americas, which saw 12% growth, and the much smaller Japanese market. There was a huge fall-off in China, Asia-Pacific, and Europe.

In terms of product lines, only sales of iPhones and iTunes remained strong. The tide went out on all of Apple’s other products. The company is in the middle of a downswing on its new product cycle; new items are expected in fall.

Here’s the chart:

