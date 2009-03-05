Apple: Sales Layoffs Story Not True

An Apple (AAPL) spokesman says Gawker’s report that 50 salespeople were laid off yesterday is not true.



Is it possible that somewhere in Apple’s ranks of 32,000, staffing has shifted around during the recession? Sure, we assume — but Apple wouldn’t comment on that.

And anyway, Apple would have to notify the state if it were going to cut jobs in California, where it’s based. Last May, Apple cut 174 jobs in Elk Grove, Calif., to move some sales and support to Texas, according to the WSJ.

What we do know, according to Apple: 50 salespeople were not fired yesterday, despite Gawker’s citing “a source in Apple’s enterprise group.”

