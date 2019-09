Here’s teeny bit of Apple gossip from Adrian Kingsley-Hughes at ZDNet.



“I’m getting tips in from sources who claim that Apple is set to revamp its high-end Mac Pro line, adding a ‘hexacore’ Core i7-980x model to the line up.”

This is just a rumour. Last time we heard about an update to the Mac line-up, it proved to be wrong.

