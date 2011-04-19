Why Is Apple's Stock Negative For The Year? -- The SAIcast Discuss

SUBSCRIBE TO THIS PODCAST ON ITUNES HERE >>



Earlier today, Apple stock dipped into negative territory for the year. One reason for this drop is the very real possibility that Apple won’t release its next iPhone until the fall, if not next year.

What’s going on with Apple and the iPhone 5? The SAIcast discuss.

Bonus: How much would you pay for a 42″ Apple TV? Dan Frommer says he “would spend a lot of money” on one.

Or download this episode (right click and save)

And Don’t Miss Our Earlier SAIcasts…

• Larry Page Doesn’t Have To Waste His Time Explaining Google To Wall Street



• Can RIM Save The BlackBerry PlayBook?



• Why Did Twitter’s Forgotten Cofounder Noah Glass Get Pushed Out? The SAIcast Discuss



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.