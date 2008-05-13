Apple's Newest Product Launch: Coming To A theatre Near You

Fortune breathlessly previews the newest bit of gleaming goodness to emerge from Steve Jobs’ brain: Eve, a sexy/scary robot.



Eve isn’t going on sale, though. She’s an animated character in “Wall-E”, Disney’s newest Pixar movie, out next month. And she’s not technically an el Jobso creation, either: Jobs sold Pixar to Disney in 2006. But Jobs’ design guru Johnny Ive did consult with the Pixar guys for a single day about what the character might look like. Well, sort of:

[Wall-E director] Stanton said that it was a “lovefest” with Ive, but that the notoriously tight-lipped design wizard offered few specific modifications. “Apple is so proprietary and so secretive that he couldn’t even really allude to where the future of technology was going,” says Stanton. “The most he could do is nod his head to the things we said we wanted to do.” (Through a spokesman, Ive declined to comment.)

But look. By the time Wall-E comes out, Jobs’ developer conference will have come and gone, and we’re almost certain to have seen iPhone 2.0. So we’ll be desperate for something new. An imaginary product will do just fine.



