Apple's iPod Genius Gets Fat Retirement Package (AAPL)

Departing Apple exec Tony Fadell, who reportedly came up with the idea for the iPod, gets a nice retirement package for his new role as advisor to CEO Steve Jobs: He’ll get a $300,000 annual salary — 60% of his previous, $500,000 annual salary — and potentially millions of dollars of stock. Specifically, he’ll get 77,500 restricted stock units that vest in 2010. At today’s value, that’s worth $8.4 million.



Sounds good to us. That’s chump change to keep Fadell away from any of Apple’s (AAPL) competitors.

From an Apple SEC filing:

On November 3, 2008, Tony Fadell, Senior Vice President, iPod Division of the Company became Special Advisor to the Company’s Chief Executive Officer. In this new position, Mr. Fadell no longer will be an executive officer of the Company. In connection therewith, Mr. Fadell and the Company have entered into a Transition Agreement and a Settlement Agreement and Release (the “Transition Agreement” and the “Settlement Agreement,” respectively), under which Mr. Fadell will receive a salary of three hundred thousand dollars annually, and will be entitled to bonus and other health and welfare benefits generally available to other senior managers for the duration of the Transition Agreement, which remains in effect until March 24, 2010. The Transition Agreement also provides for the cancellation of outstanding and unvested 155,000 restricted stock units held by Mr. Fadell. Upon approval by the Compensation Committee of the Company’s Board of Directors, Mr. Fadell will be granted 77,500 restricted stock units that will vest in full on March 24, 2010, subject to his continued employment with the Company through the vesting date and further subject to accelerated vesting if the Company terminates his employment without cause. The restricted stock units are payable upon vesting in shares of the Company’s common stock on a one-for-one basis. The Settlement Agreement includes Mr. Fadell’s release of claims against the Company and agreement not to solicit the Company’s employees for one year following the termination of his employment.

See Also:

Sorry, Apple Fans: No More New Gadgets This Year

Apple iPod Genius Quits, Replaced With IBM Guy

Steve Jobs Nixes Apple Store On Slummy 34th Street

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.